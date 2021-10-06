Thanks to Qualcomm, Wi-Fi gaming performance enhanced in Windows 11

Microsoft had recently announced that it was teaming up with Qualcomm to bring native support for Wi-Fi Dual Station to Windows 11. And now, Qualcomm has said that the the Wi-Fi Dual Station coupled with its Qualcomm FastConnect 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) can set new benchmarks for low-latency gaming.

Qualcomm said in the testing conducted by it, with off-the-shelf retail Wi-Fi 6 Access Points, Wi-Fi Dual Station with Qualcomm 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous consistently delivered sustained jitter free wireless gameplay similar to ethernet latency under the same conditions.

Further, in head-to-head wireless comparisons with Single Station Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Dual Station yielded 4x lower latency and sustained jitter-free gameplay.

Reduces dependence on wires

Even occasional high latency (jitter) events significantly deteriorate online game play which has historically caused PC gamers to stay tethered to ethernet.

Wi-Fi Dual Station with Qualcomm 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous addresses the need for sustained low latency over extended periods of time. The DBS feature is unique to FastConnect mobile connectivity and has the capability of harnessing multiple bands and antennas that deliver low latency in gaming.

In other words, the feature will only work with devices upgraded to Windows 11 and support the Qualcomm FastConnect systems.

By simultaneously utilizing the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands (or 6 GHz where available), latency issues can be easily resolved quickly in gaming.

In general, the new technology is expected to reduce the dependence on wires both for charging and connectivity.

The video gaming company Valve has added initial support for Wi-Fi Dual Station for those playing games that utilize the Steamworks SDK for networking. This includes Valve’s popular online titles Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO).

Sustained productivity for those remote working

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Aside from gaming, users are bound to experience a better connection and experience wire-class responsiveness. Another advantage is that this technology is expected to meet the growing needs of the enterprise PC industry such as two-way data traffic (video calls, collaboration tools, remote management) and ensuring sustained productivity whether in a centralized office or decentralized remote work environment.

Qualcomm has partnered with Acer, AMD, and others for delivering high-quality connectivity solutions. Acer has already produced gaming notebooks that feature the FastConnect 6900 connectivity that provide Ethernet-grade Wi-Fi.

