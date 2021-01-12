Tesla Motors looking for EV Supercharger locations in Mumbai

Following up on a very successful 2020 that made Elon Musk the world’s richest person, Tesla is now actively looking to enter India. The expansion has just crossed another milestone as the company is now scouting locations to set up its charging infrastructure.

Since electric vehicles inherently have a lower range than ICE vehicles, the availability of chargers is often a key factor of the purchase decision. This is especially true for cars as their battery packs can not be removed and charged at home. It looks like Tesla has already thought about this.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Reporting the development, The Free Press Journal , quoted people involved in the matter to suggest that Tesla was looking for sites for sales and marketing of its vehicles in India. Initial sales will be reliant on imports, but based on demand, it will also consider manufacturing or assembly in India. Tesla will also work closely with Tata Power and Adani Electric for setting up its charging stations. Locations such as Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port have also been identified as key spots.

Tesla’s Supercharger network has been instrumental in helping the automaker grow. It already has over 20,000 chargers worldwide, covering all major markets. The latest V3 Superchargers support peak rates of up to 250kW per car, which can recover 75 miles worth of driving in just 5 minutes, while a full charge takes about an hour. Home charging is a lot slower though.

Some time in the first half of this year, Tesla will commence sales of the Model 3 in India via its online portal. After gauging the response, it will also consider bigger investments such as setting up a plant for manufacturing and assembly. Earlier rumours also mentioned that a research centre is on the cards. Currently, it seems like Maharashtra is the most likely destination for Tesla, as the local government is looking at special arrangements to make the expansion easier.