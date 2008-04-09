USB digital TV clip comes with 4GB onboard

Trending

Buffalo's mini digibox ideal for office slackers

Buffalo Japan’s newest USB tuner brings digital telly to any Mac or Windows PC

Most gadget fans in the West have yet to get their hands on mobile digital TV devices like the 1-seg phones and mini TVs in Japan, but there’s no reason why we can’t give you a sneak preview of the goodies that might come our way one day.

Buffalo Japan’s newest USB tuner, the ¥16,485 (£81)DH-KONE4G/U2DS, bestows the gift of digital telly on any Mac or Windows PC.

Admittedly, it’s 1-seg only and that will never be used outside Japan, but a multinational like Buffalo will surely adjust its line-up when mobile digital TV takes off elsewhere.

Scheduled recordings

The selling point of the DH… (can’t they just give it a name?) is a hearty 4GB slab of flash memory onboard that’s just perfect for recording up to 20 hours of broadcasts.

Buffalo’s marketing includes suggestions that ultra-slack users might want to set the included EPG to record TV shows overnight, then take the device with them in the morning to watch late-night TV at work. And we thought the Japanese were hard-working.

