Netflix is giving Planet Earth a 4K reboot

Netflix today announced that it's developing a 4K successor to the popular documentary series Planet Earth, to be released on the streaming service in 2019.

The new Planet Earth series, an eight-parter called Our Planet, will be produced by the creators of the originals, this time with high-tech 4K cameras.

They're also working with the World Wildlife Fund and Silverback Films, the production company behind the original Planet Earth and other nature documentaries.

Betting on 4K

With 4K screens getting cheaper and cheaper, content makers are starting to step up their 4K game to match.

Netflix says this four year project is "the largest of its kind ever attempted" and will span the entire globe. Hopefully there are enough 4K TVs around by 2019 to justify its existence.