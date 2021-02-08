Telegram most downloaded non-gaming app globally in Jan - India leads the pack

Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for January 2021 with more than 63 million installs, 3.8 times its downloads in January 2020.

The countries with the largest number of Telegram installs were India at 24%, followed by Indonesia at 10%, according to a global report by research from Sensor Tower.

Interestingly, despite all the controversies surrounding it in many countries, TikTok was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with close to 62 million installs.

The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Douyin in China at 17%, followed by the United States at 10%. Signal, Facebook, and WhatsApp rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

It is worth noting that Telegram made a jump from the ninth position in the month of December to the first position.

Signal too gains huge traction

(Image credit: Sensor Tower)

On the other hand, WhatsApp slipped from the third position in terms of overall downloads to the fifth position in the month of January.

As it happens, Telegram was not alone in making the most out of the controversial Privacy Policy tweak by WhatsApp. After Facebook-owned WhatsApp updated its terms of service user agreement seeking permission from customers to share their data with Facebook, many users have migrated to other messaging platforms.

Signal, the other popular emerging messaging platform, too has experienced a massive boost in downloads. The application managed to capture the third rank in terms of overall downloads in the month of January.

In Apple’s App Store, TikTok still remains at the top followed by Youtube, Zoom and Telegram at the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, "Meme stocks”, which took the financial world by storm in January, has helped Reddit mobile app to register its best ever month of installs as it hit 6.6 million worldwide downloads.

To date, Reddit has approximately 122.5 million installs globally from across the App Store and Google Play.

Via: SensorTower