TCL Mini LED smart TV series launching in India on June 30

TCL will be launching its Mini LED smart TV lineup in India on June 30. The consumer electronics brand will launch its popular Mini LED smart TVs under the C series in India next week.

The TCL Mini LED smart TVs are already available in some global markets and in India, the company will be bringing its TCL C series smart TVs with Mini LED technology. The teaser suggests the company might launch three new smart TVs.

The new Mini LED smart TV from TCL sports industry-leading Quantum Dot technology with over 100% colour volume. The TCL Mini LED TV comes with a feature called MagiConnect which will enable users to operate TV via smartphone to offer a more seamless experience.

Further, the feature will allow you to take screenshots on Live TV, share content via social media, cast audio/video content, and do more tasks with just your smartphone.

(Image credit: TCL)

What is Mini LED technology?

The latest and the newest hot keyword in the television space is Mini LED. It shrinks the LED modules that provide backlighting to LCD screens. In simple terms, it is a more efficient and effective way of backlighting an LCD screen. The big advantage that the Mini LED tech brings is the fact that you get greater peak brightness and better accuracy of backlighting. Mini LED TVs use smaller LEDs that allow for more precise control over the TV’s backlight

Currently in the C series globally, the TCL C825 and TCL C725 globally. These smart TVs come in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch. The TCL C825 is the Mini LED TV among the current-gen TCL smart TV lineup. It comes with a 4K resolution and runs on Android TV OS. The C series smart TVs from TCL do support Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus certification.

Apart from the C series, TCL also offers Mini LED panels on X series smart TVs with 8K resolution.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!