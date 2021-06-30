TCL C-Series gaming-focused 4K smart TVs launched in India

TCL has announced the availability of three new 4H smart LED TVs under its C-series lineup in India. The company claims that these new TVs will be able to offer a “superior home entertainment experience” and are focused on offering unique gaming features that are not common in other TVs in this segment.

The company has unveiled the - QLED4K C825, QLED 4K C728 and QLED 4K C725 that comes with features like 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Game Master and more. All these new QLED TVs run on the latest Android 11 out of the box.

Price and availability of TCL C825, C728 and C725

The TCL C825 and TCL C725 will be available starting July 7 while the availability of TCL C728 has not been announced. The TCL C825 will retail via Amazon and Reliance Digital while TCL C728 and TCL C725 will be exclusive to TCL’s online store and Amazon India respectively.

Size TCL C825 TCL C728 TCL C725 50-inch NA NA Rs. 64,990 55-inch Rs 1,14,990 Rs. 79,990 Rs. 72,990 65-inch Rs. 1,49,990 Rs. 1,02,990 Rs. 99,999 75-inch NA Rs. 1,59,990 NA

TCL C825 features and specifications

The TCL C825 comes with a Mini LED QLED 4K display and supports a 120Hz variable refresh rate for smooth graphics and animation. Among the key highlights of this TV are Dolby Vision IQ support, Full Array Local Dimming, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and more. It comes with a 1080p wide-angle video calling Magic Camera that is equipped with gesture control.

It comes with its games via AirConsole that brings social games to the TV without any additional hardware. The TV also has TCL’s AiPQ Engine with AI Super Resolution offering a far more immersive experience and is IMAX Enhanced certified.

For connectivity, it comes with HDMI 2.1 ports and has an ONKYO soundbar built-in offering premium immersive sound output.

TCL C728 features and specifications

According to TCL, this TV has been made keeping gamers in mind. Like the C825, this smart 4K LED TV also comes with a QLED panel offering 100 percent DCI-P3 colour volume and it also supports Dolby Vision IQ. It also comes with a 120 Hz variable refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 for connectivity and also has FreeSync support.

Other features include Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and HDMI eARC support. The TCL C728 also runs on Android 11 out of the box and comes with its games via AirConsole that can be played without needing any additional hardware.

TCL C725 features and specifications

Offered as a value for money proposition, the TCL C725 is yet another 4K QLED TV that comes with support for HDR 10+ and MEMC that offers smoother multimedia content. It also comes with a multimedia camera built-in for your Zoom calls and has support for Dolby Atmos. Like the other two TVs, the C715 also offers gaming via AirConsole and supports hands-free Voice Control.

