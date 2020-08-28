Sony Xperia 5II full specifications leaked ahead of the launch

Sony is set to announce its new flagship smartphone Sony Xperia 5II soon in an online-only event next month. This means that this year, the company will skip the usual unveiling of a flagship at IFA that starts next week.

The altered launch cycle will surely not make Sony Xperia 5II any less a device and thanks to the good folks at AndroidHeadlines, we have the detailed specifications of the upcoming phone way ahead of the launch.

The Sony Xperia 5II launch has been scheduled for September 17 according to XperiaBlog. This would be an online-only launch event like most events happening this year and the blog reports that the company has already sent out invites for its upcoming product announcement.

Sony Xperia 5II detailed specifications

Going by the report from AndroidHeadlines, the Xperia 5II is expected to follow the regular rectangular boxy de design, unique to Sony’s phones. It may house a large 6.1-inch Full HD+ HDR OLED display, a must for all 2020 flagships, in a 21:9 aspect ratio. The good thing with this form factor is that it allows an immersive experience while consuming media and Sony calls this CinemaWide display.

An extremely important upgrade in the display section may be noticed in the refresh rate section. This smartphone could mark Sony’s entry to the 120Hz refresh rate club.

Powering this 5G device, may not be the latest Snapdragon chipset, instead, it may come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Sony may keep the MicroSD card slot intact to compensate for the lack of higher storage variant.

Though XDA-Developers reports that the phone may come with up to 256GB of internal storage option and 3,200mAh to 3,600mAh battery pack. Only the official announcement or leaks before the launch can confirm the actual storage and the battery size, till then please take it with the proverbial pinch of salt.

As per the report, the phone may have a 4,000 mAh battery. While this might not match with most new age flagship, the phone may still have USB Type C for charging and may feature fast charging solution to refill the battery quickly as in when required. With the Xperia 5II, Sony may recall the headphone jack and it may be a pleasant surprise for the ardent fans of wired audio accessories and gamers.

Other notable features could be the presence of NFC and a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.

Sony Xperia 5II camera setup

While Sony makes some of the best camera sensors that are used by most smartphones and the company has an immense amount of technological prowess when it comes to imaging, the cameras in its smartphones have had an iffy performance off late. However, the Sony Xperia 5II may impress its ardent critics as well with its camera performance, as per the report.

The phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. This setup could include a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and an 82-degree field-of-view, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X zoom and lastly, there could be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 124-degrees field of view. Notably, this could very well be the widest field-of-view on a smartphone camera sensor as of now.

With this camera setup, the phone may be able to shoot 4KHDR at 120fps and may have both OIS and EIS to offer stabilization for the videos shot using the phone.

The leaked images also suggest that the phone may have a physical camera shutter button housed on the right side of the phone.