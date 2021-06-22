Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker launched for Rs 3,990 in India

Sony has launched its new Bluetooth speaker in India, the Sony SRS-XB13 which has been priced at Rs 3,990. The new Sony SRS-XB13 is a waterproof speaker that comes with a IP67 rating.

Launched on World Music Day yesterday, the new SRS-XB13 speaker will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the ShopatSC portal, major electronic stores and on Amazon and Flipkart portal in India from June 21, 2021 onwards.

Sony SRS-XB13: Details

The Sony SRS-XB13 is part of the Extra Bass lineup of compact wireless series of speaker from Sony which offers deep and punchy bass sound. The wireless speaker is equipped with the new Sound Diffusion Processor along with more features like battery life indicator, built-in mic and Google Fast Pair that makes it more interactive than its predecessor.

It comes with a passive radiator that works together with a full range speaker to enhance low-end tones, boosting the bass. The SRS XB13 offers up to 16-hours battery life with a battery indicator on your phone that shows the amount of charge left.

The SRS XB13 offers Bluetooth connectivity and incorporates Google’s Fast Pair technology that allows you to quickly connect compatible Android smartphones or tablets. Simply turning on the speaker and the nearby smartphone will prompt the user to connect, allowing them to start listening to music quickly.

The SRS XB13 mini speaker features a durable exterior and a multi-way strap. The speaker when hung upside down from a higher position to create a waterfall music effect. It comes with a Sound Diffusion Processor which in tandem with the DSP technology, expands sound to fill up any space.

The Sony SRS XB13 speaker will be available in Pink, Blue, Taupe, and Black in terms of colours. It has a 46mm speaker with a frequency range of 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz.