Sony launches Alpha 1 50MP full-frame camera in India

The newest flagship camera from Sony, the Alpha 1, or Sony A1 for short, has arrived in India. It is a 50MP full-frame camera boasting previously unheard of power and specs for such a small mirrorless body.

The Sony A1 is one of the most powerful cameras we've seen. It shoots 30fps burst photos and 8K videos for filmmakers. The camera has been priced at Rs 5,59,990 and will be available from March 12 onwards.

Sony Alpha 1: Specs and features

The Sony Alpha 1 features a full-frame 50.1MP sensor with a pair of new Bionz XR processors. It also come with a stacked CMOS sensor and can shoot JPEG photos at 30fps when using the electronic shutter.

The A1 has 759 AF points covering 93% of its sensor, but it delivers Real-time Eye AF for birds, which is a first for a Sony Alpha camera. Users also get Real-time Eye AF for people along with dogs and cats. Sony says the Alpha 1 can do 120 autofocus and auto-exposure calculations per second.

The Sony A1 viewfinder has a 9.44-million dot resolution with a 0.90x magnification, while the refresh rate is now 240fps. Users also get what appears to be the same in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system.

The Sony A1 is that it has a tilting touchscreen, rather than a fully articulating one. This screen is also quite low-resolution, at 1.44-million dots (800 x 600 pixels). But this is a professional camera, so the focus is very much on the EVF.

In terms of video, besides the 8K 30FPS video shot with 10-bit 4:2:0 bit depth and color sampling the Sony Alpha 1 can shoot 4K in 10-bit 4:2:2 video internally – and that includes in slo-mo 120p. The camera it can output 16-bit raw video over its HDMI port.

The Sony Alpha 1 gets two CFExpress Type A slots (which also accept UHS-II SD cards) along with some impressive wireless transfer tech. There's a built-in Ethernet connection and also dual-band Wi-Fi that apparently supports FTP transfers that are 3.5x faster than the Sony A9 II.

