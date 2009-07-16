Microsoft: Our shops will open next to Apple's

Microsoft shops could arrive as early as Autumn in the US, with a senior figure for the company insisting they will be situated 'right next door to Apple stores'.

Chief Operating Officer Kevin Turner revealed the news at the company's Worldwide Partner Conference via webcast.

"We're going to have some retail stores opened up right next door to Apple stores this fall," said Turner. "Stay tuned."

As TechRadar revealed, the Microsoft Stores, are planned to be light, airy and cover the software and hardware that the Redmond giant produces.

Windows 7

Obviously Autumn would be a good time for Microsoft to launch the stores as it coincides with the launch of Windows 7.

The pre-sales of the software are already fairly phenomenal, with the UK stores selling out and DSGi – the company behind PC World, Dixons and Currys – confirming that it is their fastest selling OS to date.

Alan Dardis, head of trading, Software, at DSGi said; "We are seeing an unprecedented level of demand for this new operating system.

"We are confident we will be able to continue to meet demand for this product for the duration of the pre-order service however, with other retailers already running out of stock, we expect demand to only increase so we would recommend customers order early to ensure they are not disappointed."