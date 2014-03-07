Pebble watch app store finally opens up to Android

The Pebble Android app has been updated to version 2.0, which adds several important features, including access to the Pebble smartwatch's watchapp directory.

Now users on Android can browse apps with ease and install them on their Pebble watches with a single tap.

In TechRadar's Pebble review we suggested that the inexpensive and highly customizable wearable is "the Linux of smartwatches," and having access to the app directory on your phone makes it even easier to make it your own.

Available apps include Foursquare, Yelp, eBay, Plex and Runtastic Pro, among others. Users can browse categories like essential apps and popular watch faces.

Better late than iOS-exclusive

These improvements were added to the iOS app in February, and Android users have had to wait almost a month to enjoy them fully.

But the smartwatch's app directory isn't the only improvement in the Pebble 2.0 app.

Android users' Pebble notifications are now stored on their phones as well so they can scroll back through prior alerts, and they can also now browse their downloaded and installed Pebble apps in the watchapp locker.

In addition the UI design has been "completely revamped and improved."

Pebble's Android app store beta got off to a rocky start, but it sounds like the latest update might be exactly what it needed.

Here's TechRadar's assessment of the Pebble Steel

Via Droid Life