Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could debut by December 2022 - but isn't it too early

Audio player loading…

We can soon get to see the Snapdragon Gen 2 processors powering the upcoming flagships in the last quarter of 2022. Qualcomm, maybe to cut the competition completely, is in a hyperactive mode in terms of launching new processors. The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor made its debut at the beginning of the year, followed by the launch of its successor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, a month ago.

A report published by GSMArena (opens in new tab) mentions the specifications and features of the upcoming chipset. The processor is expected to be unveiled in December 2022. The Snapdragon processor carries the SM8550 model number. The processor will be produced by TSMC on the 4nm fabrication process.

The chipset will be based on a 1+2+2+3 configuration that is completely different from what we had seen in the past. Basically, the upcoming SoC by Qualcomm will get one Cortex X3, two Cortex A720, two Cortex A710, and three Cortex A510 cores.

Speculations are that it will be complemented with an Adreno 740 graphics processing unit (GPU). Rumours have it that the processor will be first seen in the Xiaomi 13 series, which means Xiaomi will also walk in the iQoo and Oppo's footsteps of launching multiple flagships in a single year.

What is Qualcomm up to?

It was quite understood when Qualcomm launched the plus variant of Snapdragon 8 gen 1 as the brand has been following this tradition for a long time. However, the expected launch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the same year seems like a hasty move. It is surely going to affect the exclusivity of the current Snapdragon SoCs.

Moreover, from a buyer's perspective, why would someone spend around Rs 45,000 to Rs 70,000 for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone if the next generation is all set to debut in six months. Instead of making a positive impact, this move by Qualcomm could turn out to be a major turnoff for the audience who recently invested their money on devices like iQoo 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, etc.

Best phones under Rs 40,000 in India