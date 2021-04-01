Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds launched in India

Skullcandy has announced its new Dime True Wireless Earbuds for the sub-Rs 5,000 segments. Priced at Rs 2,249 it is the newest affordable offering from Skullcandy in the true wireless segment.

Dime features a noise-isolating fit and a microphone in each bud. The TWS is now available at Skullcandy's own website and major retailers nationwide. It is available in different colour options which include Dark Blue/Green, Dark Grey and True Black

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds: Details

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds can apparently offer up to 12 hours of battery life. When earbuds are removed from the charging case secured with a snap lid, the buds automatically turn on with easy connection.

The earbuds feature intuitive, touch-enabled media controls on the stick-style buds. The touch controls enables Dime users to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri, without having to reach for their smartphones.

Dime comes with a microphones in each bud, hence users can use a solo bud without losing the ability to take calls. It features a noise-isolating fit with IPX4 sweat and water resistance which means users can easily go about their gym or other exercising routines without being away from music or calls.

The integrated lanyard features help users rely on secure portability that protects the charge case and buds from drops.

Skullcandy claims a battery life up to 12 hours with a 3.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 8.5 hours in the charging case.

In terms of connectivity the Dime True Wireless features Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to other device and there is a micro-USB charging case with snap lid.