SkullCandy Crusher Evo headphones launched in India for Rs.12,999

Skullcandy has launched a new entry to the Crusher series of headphones with the new Crusher Evo. Crusher Evo apparently comes with two notable audio advancements: an improved version of Skullcandy’s Sensory Haptic Bass and Personal Sound from Audiodo, a progressive audio personalization technology enabled through the Skullcandy App.

The Sensory Haptic Bass feature is a long time feature of the Crusher franchise. New Crusher Evo comes with a version of the platform with more multi-dimensional haptic vibration patterns across a wider range of bass frequencies.

SkullCandy Crusher Evo: Details

The Crusher Evo is designed and engineered with features to meet the everyday lifestyle demands of today’s audio consumer. It comes with a battery life of 40 hours with a Rapid Charge technology — delivering 4 hours of play on a 10-minute charge.

It has a full suite of media controls directly from the headphones. Users can take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc) without touching their phone.It comes built-in Tile finding technology that allows Crusher Evo owners to easily “ring their headphones” to locate them if ever lost.

The Crusher Evo wireless Bluetooth headphones comes with a flat-folding and collapsible design for easy portability. A streetwear-inspired carry case is included with the Crusher Evo. There is also an auxiliary cable for non-Bluetooth connectivity.

Together with the Sensory Haptic Bass improvements, Skullcandy has partnered with Sweden-based Audiodo to offer Personal Sound. A Crusher Evo user can connect the headphones to the Skullcandy App, then takes a quick audio test to determine their unique Personal Sound Profile in both left and right ears. The Audiodo technology then automatically adjusts the incoming audio levels to optimize the sound of the headphones to each individual user’s profile.