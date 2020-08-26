Samsung's punch-hole technology gets global safety approval

Samsung began offering screens with punch-hole designs with its Galaxy S10 model that went official in March 2019. Today, the same technology pioneered by Samsung Display is being perceived as being best-in-class by the industry with a global safety certification firm now verifying the claim.

Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a US-based company that participates in safety analysis of all new technologies, has verified that Samsung's display screen's punch-hole area has the best image quality with the lowest colour deviation amongst all smartphones. The display area on the hole’s periphery now delivers industry-leading image quality as clear as that of the other parts of the display panel, says a press statement from Samsung.

What began as an early experiment with the Galaxy S10, culminated in the Galaxy Note 10 where Samsung further enhanced the punch-hole by moving it to the top-centre of the screen, thus making content consumption even more immersive. In terms of hole area clarity, Samsung punch-holes provide a balanced level of uniformity across the portion of the display that surrounds the camera hole.

The South Korean tech giant now calls this surrounding area around the punch-hole as the "Iris Ring" - a fact that came out through a leaked trademark application. A report on Sammobile said the application was filed with KIPRIS, the IP rights panel of Korea last week. It did not contain any logos or data about the potential use of the Iris Ring name. However, it appears that the name would go with any display unit that has a punch hole.

Image 1 of 2 Galaxy Note Ultra 5G (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 2 Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (Image credit: Samsung)

“Enabling uniform image quality on the display at the periphery of the camera hole allows users to feel a more in-depth sense of picture-taking immersion, in addition to directly benefiting from the ingenuity of the hole design itself,” said Dennis Choi, Vice President of mobile display marketing team for Samsung Display, in a prepared statement.

The display area around the front-facing camera reportedly offers the same level of clarity as the other parts of the screen, says the test reports from UL, which has tested the 120Hz Super AMOLED Infinity-O screens on the Galaxy Note Ultra 5g and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. It had checked these for quality of brightness, colour, and saturation.

Samsung Display uses high-performance lasers to create punch-holes in the display so that there’s no staining. Informatively, such stains, if they occur around the screen punch-hole area, could lead to high colour deviation, ghosting, and less-than-satisfactory image quality.