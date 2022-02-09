Samsung unveils the largest video screen ever created for sports at SoFi stadium

The SoFi stadium, in Los Angeles, California, is already believed to be most expensive sports stadium ever built ($5.5 billion). And now it has been revealed that the center-hung videoboard at SoFi Stadium – The Infinity Screen by Samsung --- features the most LEDs ever used in a sports or entertainment venue, and also has the first and only 4K, end-to-end video production in a stadium.
The largest videoboard ever created for sports is positioned 122 feet above the playing field, and the 70,000 square-foot oval display features approximately 80 million pixels.
The screen offers spectacular view from anywhere
With the pixels spaced 8 millimeters from center to center, each panel can be congruently programmed with statistics, live and/or animated content. The largest panel is about 40 feet or four stories tall; its smallest panel is nearly 20 feet or two stories tall. Its unique size and shape make it wider than the field of play and offer fans a spectacular view from anywhere in the stadium.
"Teams on the sidelines and fans in the crowd alike are able to watch 4K instant replays, up-close game action, game stats, interactive updates and more," Samsung said in a statement today.
The display is also equipped with a state-of-the-art audio system with more than 260 individual JBL by Harman speakers embedded into its frame — equal to 1,500 home theater systems.
"By using the measurements from architectural drawings of the stadium and simulating viewing angles on a test screen, Samsung designed the Infinity Screen to ensure that every seat in the stadium offers a great view of the videoboard," the Korean company said while explaining on how it chiseled the gargantuan screen.
SoFi stadium will host plenty of big-ticket events
Samsung said it had also outfitted the stadium with more than 2,600 large format displays, ribbon boards – long, thin LED screens mounted on the face of balconies — and audio equipment. Every large format display at SoFi Stadium utilizes HDR10+ tech.
SoFi stadium has been built by Los Angeles Rams owner E Stanley Kroenke that serves as the home of the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. The stadium is set to host a variety of upcoming events including the Super Bowl LVI this month, the College Football Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.
