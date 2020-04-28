Samsung refreshes its Galaxy J2 Core Android Go Edition phone

Samsung has just refreshed its Android Go series of phones with a new model - the Galaxy J2 Core 2020. The refresh comes 2 years after the original Galaxy J2 Core was announced back in 2018.

Now, while this is a new release, there’s almost nothing new in terms of hardware and software with Samsung keeping most of the original hardware intact and just upgrading the storage. Even the software and design of the handset remains the same. Granted that Android Go devices aren’t meant to be strong on the spec-sheet but not upgrading the hardware even after two years is a hard pill to swallow.

Specifications

Regardless, the design of the Galaxy J2 Core also remains intact here and nothing has changed one bit. The Galaxy J2 Core 2020 sports a 5-inch qHD TFT display with a 16:9 aspect ratio accompanied by the familiar chunky bezels to the top and bottom. The screen resolution is 540 x 960p.

The processor is Samsung’s own Exynos 7570 Quad-Core 14nm chip (with four Cortex-A53 cores and a Mali-T720) paired with 1GB of RAM compared to the 8GB found on the original Galaxy J2 Core.

On those chunky front bezels, there’s a 5MP selfie camera while the rear has a small housing for an 8MP sensor along with autofocus. It is capable of 1080p videos at 30fps but with the amount of storage at disposal, it wouldn’t last long. For what it’s worth, the apps and content can be moved to an SD card though. There’s a dual SIM slot and a dedicated microSD slot.

Another interesting bit is the removable 2,600mAh battery that promises up to 14 hours of web browsing. The handset still boots Android Oreo (Go Edition) even while there is an Android Pie version available.

The Galaxy J2 Core is priced INR 6,300 ($83/€76) which is an INR 100 costlier than its original version. It’s available in Gold, Blue and Black.