Samsung partners with top directors to make movies with Galaxy devices

Still from the film Princess & Peppernose that has been filmed using Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Even as Apple is putting out advertisements on making movies with its new iPhone13, Korean smartphone major Samsung has announced that it would be partnering with some of the world’s most renowned filmmakers to produce movies with its Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung has unveiled a campaign that it has called "Filmed #withGalaxy", and to kick it off, well-known director Joe Wright --- he had helmed movies like Pride and Prejudice and Atonement --- will come out with the film Princess & Peppernose, which is a tale of a princess in search of love.

The musical used puppetry and live-action choreography to tell a unique story captured entirely with a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone.

Samsung said that during the creation of Princess & Peppernose, Wright and his crew took full advantage of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 13mm Ultra-Wide lens to capture the full view of every scene.

Samsung camera is always ready: Wright

Shooting in progress using Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. (Image credit: Samsung)

“My parents ran and founded the first dedicated puppet theater in the UK, and I thought this was the perfect opportunity to get back to my roots,” Wright was quoted as saying in a statement from Samsung. “What surprised me the most throughout this process was how quick and easy it was to get right in there and be present with the characters and the story. The camera is always ready, and all you need to do is point and shoot.”

“We chose to embrace the wider lens, something we’d never done before,” a cinematographer said. “Moving in for close-ups with the same lens we used for wider shots gave the film a very specific look and feel, a kind of ghostly, hallucinatory quality and took us back to the times shooting with a Super8.”

Stephanie Choi, Head of Marketing for Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business, said "with this series, we want to show people that they really don’t need fancy studio equipment or big budgets to create amazing films — all they need is a little imagination and the Galaxy device in their pocket.”

Next movie with Chinese director Sha Mo

Following Wright’s film, Samsung said it would release additional Filmed #withGalaxy stories from respected directors around the world, including China’s up-and-coming director Sha Mo, known for Love Will Tear Us Apart and My Huckleberry Friends.

Sha Mo used the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to capture footage for his new film Kids of Paradise, a look at conflicts between children in a small school by the countryside. To capture the story, Sha Mo relied on Director’s Mode of the Galaxy S21 Ultra to record three different shots at once for an intuitive, almost professional-like filming experience.

“Working with Samsung, I discovered that anyone with a desire to express themselves or tell a story already has the equipment needed in their hand,” Sha Mo said. “The Galaxy S21 Ultra allowed me to capture angles and movements that I simply can’t get with a larger camera. Once I started filming, I was so excited to discover the story and the characters, that I almost forgot I was shooting with a mobile device and the ideas just kept flowing.”

Princess & Peppernose and Kids of Paradise will be unveiled at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in October.