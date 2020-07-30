Samsung offers 'Shop 20K Advantage' for online shoppers

Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation and future prospects of online shopping, Samsung has launched three new initiatives to offer more incentives to online buyers. These include Samsung’s Referral, Student and Shop programs on its website. Samsung's official online website Samsung.com is getting a lot of attention lately and according to them, it is expected to gain a total of 400 million visitors by 2020.

In a press release , Samsung says the unique Referral program will get discounts up to 8% for friends and family on purchasing premium mobile and consumer electronics via the referral link in the website. While the exact list of premium products is not mentioned it says the offer is applicable to 15+ products including smartphones, tablets and wearables.

Also, the person who refers the link will get vouchers up to ₹1,500 after his/her friends complete the transaction successfully. This is a great move as e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart are always running some sort of discount like instant cashbacks to attract consumers.

Just like the referral program, the Student program doesn’t have an explicit catalogue of products but promises special prices for students with VAS like complimentary insurance, easy exchange and EMI options. Students will have to access it via their official college email-ID or get it authorized by a verification agency.

Going by the name, the Shop 20K program promises users for 10 shopping vouchers up to Rs 20,000 on successful registration with the required details in the Samsung Shop app. Each of these vouchers will be available for categories including Smartphones, Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwave, Tablets, Smartwatches, True Wireless Audio, Accessories and Harman/JBL.

The voucher will go up to ₹2,000 each depending on the transaction value and will be valid for 365 days. That said, the 10 vouchers in different categories will make a total of Rs 20,000 and looking at the offers, it seems like Samsung is giving separate attention to the app version.

Speaking about the programs, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said, “For Samsung, the Online Store (Samsung.com) is a key focus area for growth and we are targeting 10% of our overall business in mobiles and consumer electronics through this important channel,”.