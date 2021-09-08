Samsung launches new microSD cards that promise enhanced performance

Samsung Electronics has unveiled new microSD cards that promise lightning-fast read and write speeds, increased durability and a wide variety of capacity options.

Named PRO Plus microSD and EVO Plus microSD, they are meant for day-to-day and professional storage needs.

Samsung said the new microSD cards are ideal for expanded mobile device storage and capturing high-quality photos, 4K Ultra HD (UHD) video2 and other content on action cameras and drones – even in extreme conditions.

The PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSDs enable users to store data without the worry of lack of space even while providing strong protection.

More protection and reliability

The microSDs, which come with 10-year limited warranty, offer improved six-proof protection --- two more layers of protection than the previous generation. "This makes them able to withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops and magnetic impact," Samsung said.

PRO Plus microSD cards are designed for content creators, offering exceptional read and write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 120MB/s,6 respectively. The PRO Plus microSD cards will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

The EVO Plus microSD provides reliability and stable performance during day-to-day use. It offers transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, providing up to 1.3x faster sequential read speed when compared to the previous version. EVO Plus microSD card will be available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity.

The PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards have already hit the market.