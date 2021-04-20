Samsung introduces contactless home pick-up and drop service for Galaxy devices

As the second wave of Covid-19 is proving to be more fatal than the first one, the nation is once again staring at widespread lockdowns and insecurities. People have to cut down their movements as businesses are being forced to remain shut and this could be troublesome for people who need to get their faulty smartphones repaired.

This is where Best Samsung phones 2021: finding the right Galaxy for you’s new contactless, pickup and drop service could come in handy. The South Korean smartphone maker has announced this new service that allows users to book a pick up of their faulty Galaxy device and deliver it back to them once repaired.

The company is also offering a drop-only service that will allow users to get their repaired devices that are already at the service center.

The best phones in India for 2021

Best Samsung phones 2021: finding the right Galaxy for you

What are the charges for this service?

The service is currently available to users who own the Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy Fold series apart from tablets. These users will be eligible to make use of the home pick and drop service.

According to Samsung, there will be a charge for availing this service and the customers will be required to pay Rs. 199 for pick up and drop service while the drop-only service can be availed at Rs 99. Since this is a contactless service, Samsung is accepting cashless payments as well.

Where can the service be availed?

The company is offering a 24/7 WhatsApp based helpline 1800-5-7267864 where uses can register for the service. Apart from registering a pick-up and drop request, this helpline will also let users know about the status of their device.

Currently, Samsung is offering pick-up and drop service in 46 cities in India including Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Durgapur, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Patna, Pune, Rajkot, Raipur, Ranchi, Surat, Thane, Tirupati, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Vishakapatnam.

Get up close with consumer tech news that you can use, latest reviews and buying guides. Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!