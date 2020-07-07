Samsung India brings customer support on WhatsApp

Samsung India has launched a customer support system using WhatsApp, given the challenges faced by people to find support during the lockdown period where travel is restricted. The new helpline is meant to provide customers get their devices repaired by availing the technical assistance through the messenger app.

In a press release , Samsung said the company hopes to solve the issues and reply to queries of consumers as they stay glued to their homes. Users will have to follow simple steps as stated below to get the best assistance from the company.

Samsung says that users can get technical assistance for any product around the smartphone vertical as well as others too. The support will also get you information about the nearby service centres, repair status, and new offers as they hit the shelves.

Customers can also request for installation and demo of their recently purchased Samsung products. And the service is available from 9 AM to 6 PM, on all days a week so that users can benefit from getting personalized attention even during the weekends when they are off work.

VP of Samsung’s Customer Service, Sunil Cutinha said in the statement that “WhatsApp support is another step we have taken to provide contact-less service options to our consumers, especially in the current situation. We are confident that this will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them.”

While the support through WhatsApp is a new addition to their tally, Samsung already offers features like the live chat option, placing service requests, tracking repair progress, remote support and phone diagnostics through the Samsung Members App.

Additionally, the company also offers assistance via call-centre, remote support, and video tips on Samsung’s own Website and its YouTube Channel. With over 400 Million Indian users on WhatsApp, Samsung is sure to hit every corner of the country through this new service.