Samsung India all ready for post Covid-19 business

Samsung Electronics, like most companies around the world, has seen its business being hit because of the global pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

But the company is ready to bounce back the moment things ease up a bit.

In India, Samsung has already announced that it is reopening its exclusive brand stores in orange and green zones across the country, in conformity with government regulations and the zonal guidelines and safety norms.

Samsung is reopening its Smart Cafes and Smart Plaza --- its exclusive smartphone and accessories stores and its exclusive stores for consumer electronics as well as smartphones.

"All Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas will follow social distancing and sanitsation guidelines to safeguard the health and safety of our customers, employees, vendors and partners," the company said.

Of course, the Samsung brand stores will first open in the orange and green zone districts classified by the government.

We are ready to welcome you back!Samsung Experience Stores are safe to visit. We have taken all necessary precautions to make your safety a priority. We look forward to having you at the stores for a great product experience. pic.twitter.com/7Hri8VB71bMay 6, 2020

Taking the health advisories seriously, Samsung staff are also being trained to follow hygiene and safety protocols and they will be provided with hand gloves. Where ever possible, the company will encourage digital contactless payments and swiping machines will be sanitized before being given to the customers.

The company is also taking efforts to avoid crowds at the shops.

Meanwhile, keeping its eye on the Mother's Day, Samsung India has announced a bunch of attractive offers for customers buying its most powerful range of smartphones - Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20.

Plenty of offers

Those buying the foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone will get Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earphones at a discounted price of Rs 3,999 (original price Rs 11,990). Also for Galaxy S20 series customers, the company is offering Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs 3,999 at Rs 1,999.

As an impetus to sales, Samsung India is offering additional offers for walk-in customers, and those who buy Galaxy Z Flip can avail upgrade offer of Rs 5,000 by trading in their old device.

Samsung India also announced that the offer on Galaxy Z Flip will be valid till May 11 and customers can redeem these offers till May 25. Consumers can avail the offer on Galaxy S20 smartphone till May 11 and redeem it till May 15.