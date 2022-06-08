Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come with a ton of onboard storage at additional cost

Audio player loading…

While everyone is waiting for the foldable phones to get cheaper, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 could very well be one of the costliest foldable phones ever – thanks to the massive onboard storage on one of its variants.

According to a report by SamMobile (opens in new tab), the fourth iteration of the Galaxy Z Fold is expected to not only come with improvements across the board but it is expected to ship with 1 TB of internal storage – more than any other foldable phone available on the market.

According to the report, the SM-F936J, SM-F936N, and SM-F936W are probably the model numbers that might ship with a terabyte of onboard storage. The other storage options might include 256GB and 512GB options. And the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might not support memory expansion – like its predecessor.

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

It is rumoured that the 1TB variant of Galaxy Z Fold 4 might retail at $1999 at launch which will make it pricier than the original Galaxy Z Fold. Though Samsung is known for adding support for memory expansion via a micro SD card, however, the convenience of having a device with inbuilt fast storage is definitely preferable – the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one such device.

The latest report, however, contradicts one of the recent leaks suggesting that the phone might come in a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage. The report citing one of the most trusted tipsters in the market also revealed other key specifications of the upcoming phone.

The tipster said that Samsung’s next-gen foldable phone might come with an external 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging, and One UI 4.1.1 on top of Android 12.

Additional onboard storage is a wise choice

There is no doubt the Galaxy Z Fold line-up is the most preferred choice for people who prefer a large screen premium device.

One of the primary reasons behind this is people tend to use it as a multifunctional device that can even be used to work while on the go.

For people who love to create content, capture a lot of videos and shoot images, limited storage is always a hassle. And since they’re already paying a premium for a flagship device, a nominal additional cost to get double the storage space becomes an obvious choice.