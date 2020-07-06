Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 India launch imminent

Samsung has opened the support page for its upcoming flagship Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch in India. Though the webpage does not have a moniker, several instances of earlier leaks have confirmed that the next one will be called the Galaxy Watch 3.

The new support page, as spotted by MySmartPrice , has a model number listed under the wearable section. Listed as SM-R850 and SM-R845F , these are two of the models that got certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently.

This along with earlier tips confirms that the listed numbers are indeed the Galaxy Watch 3 and thanks to earlier FCC listing , we know the R845 will be the 45mm version with support for Bluetooth, WiFi, and LTE connectivity, and the R850 will be a 41mm Bluetooth/WiFi-only variant. This is slightly smaller compared to the OG galaxy that came in 42 and 46mm versions.

This could also be one of the nine distinct models that got tipped by Evan Blass recently. He said that the models will be of two different 41mm and 45mm versions but come in Silver, Black Titanium/Stainless steel, and Bronze/Gold colourways.

Thanks to a flurry of leaks, we already know that the display sizes of both variants will be 1.2 and 1.4-inches respectively with a rotating bezel around them. The Galaxy Watch 3 is also expected to have Gorilla Glass DX, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certification for durability.

Other features include a heart-rate sensor with 8-pulse reading photodiodes, Blood pressure and ECG monitoring . It is expected to come with 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage, 247mAh(41mm) & 340mAh(45mm) battery and run on Tizen OS 5.5.

Price is rumoured to be in the range of $400-$600 dollars meaning a $70 increase in base variant when compared to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Several rumours also point to launch later this month and looking at the models listed on the Indian website, it looks like Samsung might bring an LTE and WiFi-only model to place them at different price points.