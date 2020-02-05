Samsung Galaxy S20 series could opt for Exynos chipsets for the Indian market

As we approach the launch of Samsung’s next generation of flagships, the Galaxy S20 series, we might have the final piece of the puzzle — the processor that will power them in India.

Since the last few years, Samsung flagships have been powered by Exynos chipsets in most markets, save for the U.S.A., which opted for the latest Snapdragon processors. However, a few months ago, reports emerged that Samsung might choose Snapdragon SoCs in other markets for the Galaxy S20 series, making many potential customers hopeful.

Historically, the Snapdragon variants have had better overall performance and battery backup, which the Exynos variants fell short of matching. The move to Snapdragon processors for more markets would undeniably make the Galaxy S20 trio more competitive against other flagships. However, it seems like India will be one of the less-fortunate markets this year.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

Notable leakster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be powered by the Exynos 990 in India. Out of the three, only the S20 Ultra will be 5G capable, and the other two will stick to its LTE counterparts. Interestingly, he also states that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be house the Snapdragon 855+, but will come to India a little later.

If this is indeed true, there will be no mainstream Samsung flagship with the latest Snapdragon silicon in India, with the S10 Lite and the Galaxy Fold being the only ones that do. It remains to be seen how much of a real-life impact this move will have.

Leaks have also given us a clear idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. All of them will sport an Infinity-O display that can go up to 120Hz in select resolutions, bigger batteries and faster charging, and entirely new camera configurations. The regular S20 will have three cameras on the back, with a 12MP primary, 64MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide. The S20 Plus will add a 3D ToF depth sensor, while the S20 Ultra will move to a 108MP primary shooter, and swap the telephoto lens for a periscopic camera which can shoot images with a 100x zoom.

The global unveiling is set for February 11, and are expected to make their way to India in the weeks that follow.