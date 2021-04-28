Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specs leaked on Google Play console

Samsung is preparing to launch a new 5G smartphone in India called the Galaxy F52 5G, and some details of the smartphone have been leaked ahead of the launch.

The leaks about the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G started off with the information on TENAA certification website, followed by Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG certifications.

And now according to a report by 91mobiles, more details of the smartphone have emerged on Google Play Console listing. The listing apparently reveals the SoC, RAM, display resolution, and other features of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G: Leaked specs

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G according to the leaks will feature a Qualcomm SM7225 chipset, which is actually the Snapdragon 750G SoC. The listed smartphone suggests that it will come with 8GB RAM, but we can expect more variants with different RAM and storage specs.

The render shared with the leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will come with a punch hole camera on the top right corner of the display. The size of the bezels seem pretty regular with the bottom bezel being slightly larger than the others. The render does not seem to show the button placements on the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is supposed to feature a display with FHD+ (1080×2009) resolution and run on Android 11. The Play Supported Devices list suggests that the phone's model number is SM-E5260.

According to the TENAA listing the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has 164.63mm × 76.3mm × 8.7 mm in terms of dimensions. Besides that it will pack a 4,350mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V5.1. It is expected to launch in India on May 13. And since the F series of smartphones from Samsung have been exclusive to Flipkart, we expect that the case with Galaxy F52 5G will also be the same.