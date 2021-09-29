Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launched: price in India, specs, and availability

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has been launched in India just a day after the launch of the Galaxy M52 5G. The F42 5G is more affordable than the M2 5G and it features a 5G processor, high refresh rate screen, and multiple 5G band support 一 all under Rs 20,000.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be exclusively available on Flipkart and the first sale will be during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This is also the second 5G device in the Galaxy F series after the Galaxy F52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F42 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at 19,999. The device is available in Matte Aqua and Matte Black color options. The first sale of the device is scheduled for October 3 during the Big Billion Days.

The company says this is an introductory offer and the prices will go up post the Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. It is an eight-core chipset with two Cortex-A76 CPUs and six Cortex-A55 cores. There is a Mali-G57 MCU GPU. For 5G connectivity, the phone brings 12 5G bands.

In terms of visuals, you are looking at a Full HD+ resolution spanning over a 6.6-inch display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also packs in a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The Galaxy F42 5G runs off a 5,000mAh battery unit which is backed by a 15W Type-C fast charger.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

In the optics department, the device comes with a 64MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth lens. The camera array looks like a quad-camera setup, but it also houses an LED flash which looks like a fount sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP shooter on the front, inside the dew-drop notch.

The device weighs 203 grams and measures 9mm thick.

