Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro vs OnePlus 3T: The best under 30k

Samsung launched the Galaxy A9 Pro back in September 2016 priced at Rs 32,490. It recently got a price cut of Rs 2,590 bringing the cost down to Rs 29,900. Looking at the overall specifications and features, it is a perfect device to pitch against the mighty OnePlus 3T priced at Rs 29,999.

So if you have a budget of Rs 30K to spend, there are two choices that may attract you at this price. In this post, we have compared both the smartphones to find out which one is for whom.

Performance & Storage

The OnePlus 3T is powered by the 2.4 GHz Quad-core Snapdragon 821 Processor paired with 6GB of RAM and the Adreno 530 GPU.

While the Galaxy A9 Pro is powered by 1.8 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 Processor with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 510 GPU.

The OnePlus 3T definitely looks more powerful than the Galaxy A9 Pro on paper, but the performance on both the smartphones is impressive during regular usage. OnePlus 3T takes a leap when it comes to power and performance, it feels visibly smoother in day to day usage. On the other hand, the Galaxy A9 Pro does a great job when it comes to multitasking but the Samsung UI makes it slightly laggy at times.

On the storage front, OnePlus 3T has just double the storage available on Galaxy A9 Pro. Where OnePlus 3T offers 64GB of internal storage, the A9 Pro comes with just 32GB. But we must note that the OnePlus 3T does not support micro SD card, while the Galaxy A9 Pro supports microSD card up to 256GB.

With a more powerful Qualcomm processor, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, OnePlus 3T is a better choice for power users. But if you save lot of photos, videos, or media on your phones, then you should prefer the Galaxy A9 Pro.

Read: Honor 6X vs Redmi Note 4

Display

The OnePlus 3T and A9 Pro, both have a Full HD (1920x1080) display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection, but the sizes are different. The Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a 6-inch Super AMOLED panel and the OnePlus 3T has a 5.5 inch Optic AMOLED panel.

Both the displays are great in terms of colour production, sharpness, clarity and colours but the A9 Pro looks slightly more lively with naked eyes. Both the displays are good for watching videos, playing games or reading.

This totally depends on what the buyer prefers. Some users like bigger displays where some go for smaller ones.

Camera

On the imaging front, the OnePlus 3T comes with a 16MP camera with LED on the rear, and a 16MP sensor on the front as well. The Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture.

When it comes to the camera performance, I was really confused which one to rate higher. The rear camera on both the phones are impressive for their price but the OnePlus 3T took an edge when it comes to dim light situations. The colours and details on the Galaxy A9 Pro looked better when it comes to day light pictures.

The front camera on the OnePlus 3T is better than the Galaxy C9 Pro. But if you are not someone who is keen about details, then both the cameras can satisfy you in most of the cases.

Connectivity & Sensors

On the connectivity front, both devices support 4G LTE, GPRS, 3G, 2G, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth 4.

OnePlus 3T comes with a USB Type-C port whereas the Galaxy A9 Pro has the old microUSB for data syncing and charging. A9 Pro has FM/Radio feature, while the OnePlus 3T does not have it. If you use DLNA for sharing of music, photos, and videos over wifi or to stream video to your DLNA TV via WiFi, then you must note that only OnePlus 3T has this feature out of the two.

The number of sensors on both the smartphone are similar except for the extra gyroscope on the OnePlus 3T.

Battery

The OnePlus 3T comes with a 3400mAh battery unit, while the Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a larger 5000mAh battery unit. Both the smartphones support fast charging, but the Dash Charge feature on OnePlus 3T is slightly faster than A9 Pro.

Looking at both the battery sizes, there is no doubt that the Galaxy A9 Pro has a much better battery backup and a longer charging time. So if you are someone who does not get the time to charge your phone more than once a day, make sure you consider the A9 Pro in this case.

Also Read: OnePlus 3T Review

Other Factors

The design and build of both the phones is premium from every aspect. The OnePlus 3T comes packed in a metal shell, while the A9 Pro has a metal and glass body.

With a huge 5000mAh battery, the A9 Pro is a little heavier at 210g and the OnePlus 3T is just 158g.

Which one to buy at Rs 30,000?

At this price point, the OnePlus 3T excels in the performance department without any doubt. So, if you are an aggressive user then you must go for it. But if you need a phone for immersive multimedia experience and long lasting battery life, then the Galaxy A9 Pro is a better choice any day.

Other than this, the after sales for OnePlus has improved a lot over time but Samsung still has a deeper roots in India. OnePlus 3T is more handy and comfortable to use, but the support for microSD card is again a huge plus to The Galaxy A9 Pro.