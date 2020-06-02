Roku update: big addition brings live on-screen program guide, 30 extra channels

TV streaming company Roku has announced a big update to its free, ad-supported platform, the Roku Channel, bringing the experience of watching linear TV to its popular streaming devices.

The Roku Channel now comes with an on-screen TV guide, allowing you to tune into live TV shows – making the streaming platform feel more like watching TV in the traditional sense.

Not only that, but you'll have even more choice when it comes to watching free TV online, with the company adding 30 channels to its 100+ lineup of viewing options on the Roku Channel.

You'll be able to access the Roku Channel on Roku streaming devices, including the Roku Express, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+ – though you’ll also find it on the Hisense Roku TV that launched in late 2019. If you're in the UK, you'll find it on Sky Q boxes and Now TV streaming sticks, too.

Lots to watch

To access the new TV guide, head to the 'Live TV' tile at the top of the Roku Channel app – or press the left arrow on your remote to access it from within any screen in the app.

You'll be able to see what's on for the upcoming 12 hours, and opening the guide won't interrupt your current programming; instead, whatever you're watching will continue to play in the background as you browse.

While you won't find the kind of channels you may be used to seeing on cable or via a dedicated Live TV streaming service, there's still plenty of shows and movies to keep you entertained.

The service aggregates free content from a variety of sources and publishers into the simple and easy-to-navigate Roku OS, with around 10,000 TV episodes and films available to stream on demand. They include home renovation shows, cooking shows, kids TV shows, family programming, true crime, news, and more.

