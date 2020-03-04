Reliance Jio has the fastest download speeds according to TRAI

Reliance Jio has once again topped TRAI’s chart as the network with the fastest 4G download speeds in the country.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) conducts regular tests to evaluate which providers provide the best speeds in the country. The testing methodology is an average of the data it accumulates via the MySpeed application over a while. The latest report suggests that Reliance Jio retains its top spot when it comes to downloading speeds, despite a dip in the speed.

Down from November’s 27.2 Mbps, Jio claimed the pole position with 20.9 Mbps download speed. Bharti Airtel was almost three times slower at 7.9Mbps, followed by Vodafone at 7.6Mbps and Idea with 6.5Mbps. Vodafone and Idea are yet to integrate their networks and are thus counted as separate entities.

Interestingly, when it came to uploading speeds, Jio was at the bottom of the pack with 3.8Mbps. Vodafone led in this aspect at 6Mbps, followed by Idea at 5.6Mbps and Airtel with 3.8Mbps.

The report also touched upon broadband speeds, where once again, JioFiber claimed the top spot, inching out 7 Star Digital in the Netflix ISP Index. For those wondering, Reliance is also the most affordable of the lot when it came to data prices.

