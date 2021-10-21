Redmi Watch’s successor set to launch along with the Redmi Note 11 series

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is set to introduce the new Redmi Note 11 lineup in China on October 28. However, it seems that the phone is not the only gadget due for a launch. The Chinese smartphone maker has revealed that the second-generation Redmi Watch will also tag along.

Xiaomi took to Weibo to reveal the launch date of the Redmi Watch and has also shared a teaser giving us a sneak peek at the upcoming smartwatch. According to the official announcement, the launch event is scheduled for October 28 at 7 PM CST.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The teaser also reveals the upcoming fitness tracker’s design and shows a coloured touchscreen display. In terms of look and feel, the Redmi Watch 2 seems to be identical to its predecessor and will come with a square dial with a physical button on the right side of the wearable.

While Xiaomi has revealed very little about the smartwatch, however, it is safe to assume that the watch may sport a slightly better display, higher screen to body ratio, better design, and improved overall performance which include better workout-tracking, improved health monitoring, and IPX rating as well.

A recent leak by a Chinese tipster that goes by the name Digital Chat Station also confirmed the same. He also revealed that the Redmi Watch 2 may come in three different colour options - beige, blue and black.

Xiaomi has been a global leader when it comes to wearables and smartphones. It Mi Band is one of the most affordable and highest-selling fitness trackers. The company is now looking to add more options under its sub-brand Redmi to further enhance its market dominance.

The Redmi Note 11 Series has also been in the news of late. The lineup may include the vanilla Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and the top-end device in this lineup may be called Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. The lineup is expected to come with a lot of improvements and a new iPhone 12-inspired design language.

