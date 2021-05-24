Redmi Watch goes on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Redmi Watch sale in India will begin today as the company's newest smartwatch is all set to go on sale for the first time.

The Redmi Watch was launched a couple of weeks back along with the Redmi Note 10S budget phone. The Redmi Watch is an affordable smartwatch priced under Rs 5,000 in India and will take on the likes of Amazfit Bip U Pro , Realme Watch S , Honor Watch ES and other budget smartwatches.

Redmi Watch price in India and availability

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi Watch is priced at Rs 3,999. It is available in three colour options - white, blue, and black along with multiple strap options such as ivory, black, blue, olive. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting today at 12 noon.

Redmi Watch specs and features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi Watch sports a built-in GPS which allows you to track your runs without having to carry your phone along. With the GPS + GLONASS combo and multiple sensors, the watch can track your speed, distance and calories burnt. As for the sensor options, the Redmi Watch comes with a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, L-Sensor, Compass, and barometer. For connectivity, the watch comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and pairs with the Xiaomi Wear app.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

You also get a 24/7 PPG heart rate monitor along with a sleep tracker with complete sleep data such as deep sleep, light sleep, and sleep duration. However, the Redmi Watch notably missed out on a SpO2 monitor.

In terms of tracking, the Redmi watch can track 11 sports modes including swimming. It comes with a minimalist and lightweight design and weighs just 35 gram. As for the protection, the watch has 5 ATM water resistance.

As for the display, you get a 1.4-inch square TFT panel with 350 nits brightness and 323ppi pixel density. It is a touch screen colour display. The watch also comes with support for over 200 watch faces which can be accessed via the companion Xiaomi Wear application.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Redmi) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

As for the battery, the Redmi Watch is packed with a 230mAh battery and is rated to last up to 9 days on a single charge.

