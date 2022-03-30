Redmi Note 11S 5G may launch in India soon - Here's everything we know

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11S 5G yesterday in the global markets and rumours hint that the smartphone could also make its way to the Indian market as well. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G which launched in India in February.

As per the report from MySmartPrice, the Redmi Note 11S 5G has launched in the global market alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G which is a rebranded Mi 11i HyperCharge that arrived in India

Here is everything we can expect from the Redmi Noe 11S 5G launch in India.

Redmi Note 11S 5G expected pricing

The Redmi 11S 5G in the global markets is available at a starting price of $249 or Rs. 18,800 for the base variant with 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The 4GB/128GB storage is priced at $279 or Rs. 21,150 and the 6GB RAM/128GB variant is available for $299 or Rs. 22,700.

The prices for the Indian market would align to be just higher than the recently launched Redmi 11S and are expected to be priced at approximately Rs 19,000 for the base variant and incrementally higher for the other two variants at Rs 21,000 and Rs 23,000 respectively.

The device is also expected to launch in Midnight Black, Star Blue and Twilight Blue.

Redmi Note 11S 5G in Star Blue (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Redmi Note 11S 5G specifications

Specifications of the Redmi Note 11S 5G are similar to the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The smartphone is expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with a 5,000 mAh battery pack that supports 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11S 5G is also expected to feature the same 6.6-inch 90Hz FullHD+ IPS display with AdaptiveSync and support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut which makes it good for content consumption. The display may also get the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front.

In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 11S 5G could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens while the front camera is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features that may come in the Redmi Note 11S are MIUI 13 based on Android 11, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, storage expansion via microSD card and a power button with fingerprint sensor integration.

Xiaomi is yet to announce the dates for the launch of the Redmi Note 11S 5G in India, but the company will announce the launch date of their tablet in the Indian market on April 1.