Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 India launch teased officially

Audio player loading…

Following the footsteps of Realme, Xiaomi is soon going to roll out a tablet in the Indian market. An official tweet from Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain had an image that said 'Let's Tab'. The tweet also has the hashtag #KeepTabsOnUs which obviously hints toward the launch of a tablet.

Furthermore, the official Xiaomi India website has a dedicated microsite that has a countdown for April 1 at 12 p.m. IST. Though, it is not clear if the countdown is for the actual launch date or just for the timeline reveal.

Now, speculations are that the device could be a brand new tablet that will reach the Indian shores first.

Mi Fans, we're gearing up to make your wish come true. 😍𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚 in the power of making dreams come true. #KeepTabsOnUsGet notified: https://t.co/xziTfT1vJu pic.twitter.com/6eU2j51WwWMarch 29, 2022 See more

What's in it for us?

If the tablet is going to be a brand new offering then we don't know much about it. However, if it is the Mi Pad 5, then we have a fair idea of what Xiaomi is going to offer. Starting off with the display, the Mi Pad 5 comes with an 11-inch WQXGA display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. Yes, I can understand your concern as the chipset is a dated one. We can only expect Xiaomi to upgrade the chipset to at least Snapdragon 870. Apart from that, we can expect Mi Pad 5 Pro to reach the Indian shores that already run on Snapdragon 870 SoC.

It comes with 6GB RAM paired with either 128GB internal storage or 256GB onboard storage. The device will operate on the Android 11 operating system with MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The MI Pad 5 has an 8720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. If it is the Pro variant, then we can expect an 8600mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

What's the competition?

Talking about the competition, Realme already has a budget tablet in India and soon we can expect Realme Pad Mini too. Vivo is all set to drop a new tablet in the Chinese market which will be followed by the launch of the Vivo Pad in India.

Reports have suggested that the Vivo Pad will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor. Now, if Xiaomi's new offering is going to be Mi Pad 5, then it will be outclassed by Vivo Pad in terms of performance.

Not only this, but the OnePlus Pad is also going to make its way to the Indian market soon. As per the reports, the tablet will house a Snapdragon 865 processor for smooth performance.

Moreover, the tablet will supposedly have a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED display and a high refresh rate. We can see a 10,090mAh battery along with 45W Warp charging support in the device.

However, Xiaomi's tablet could reach the market before these two which will work for it as leverage. We can expect to know more about the new offering by Xiaomi in the upcoming days.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram