Redmi Note 10 Ultra price, specs, and design leaked

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones already has a list of five smartphones that include the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 5G, and Redmi Note 10S. And now it seems like a new one called Redmi Note 10 Ultra is set to join it.

The specs of the Redmi Note 10 Ultra were leaked as the Xiaomi China website briefly listed the smartphone, according to a report by 91Mobiles. This leaked the look of the rear cameras as well as the specs of the smartphone. But a full view of the rear-panel was soon leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter.

Redmi Note 10 Ultra: Leaked specs and design

According to the leaked design the Redmi Note 10 Ultra will come with what looks like a triple-rear camera setup with a rectangular metallic frame around the LED-flash and primary camera lens. The rear panel also seems to have a pattern of vertical stripes, on what we can assume is an aqua blue colour.

As for the specs the website leaked that the Redmi Note 10 Ultra will apparently feature 6.53-inch AMOLED display. As for the internals the smartphone is set to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC along with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The phone will support 5G connectivity and be available in three models in China: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. While the leaks show that that smartphone will be available in the aqua blue colour option, we expect that there will be more choices at launch.

The website listed only the 6GB+128GB model of Redmi Note 10 Ultra at a price of RMB 1799 (approx. Rs 20,500). While the design of the smartphone seems pretty much confirmed, we would hold off on confirming the specs until any real information from the company is shared.