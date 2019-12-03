Redmi K30 promo images reveal a quad-camera design

Xiaomi has been doing a great job at hyping up the Redmi K30 launch in China. In the latest chapter, we finally get to see what the back of the device will look like, with a quad-camera setup.

The Redmi K30 is going to be Xiaomi’s first mid-range 5G smartphone. Eventually, other details such as the display, hardware, internal specifications were known. The design of the back was still unknown, but that has finally been revealed via a teaser shared by one of the brand ambassadors.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The image shows the Redmi K30 to have a curved glass back in a purple finish, with a quad-camera setup in the center, with a decorative circle around it (which resembles the camera island of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro). As for the cameras, we expect a 60MP Sony IMX686 image sensor as the primary camera, along with an ultra-wide, a telephoto lens and presumably a depth sensor. A small “5G” branding is also seen under the cameras.

The front of the device had already been revealed with a tall LCD panel with a dual punch-hole selfie camera tucked in the top-right corner. Leaked screenshots suggested that the display can reach a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, the Redmi K30 will be powered by an upcoming 5G-enabled Qualcomm chipset, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 735 chipset paired with the Adreno 618 GPU. The battery is expected to be in the 4,000mAh range with support for fast charging.

Purported Redmi K30 4G (Image credit: TechDroider)

Speculations point at a non-5G variant of the phone too, with a triple-camera setup and slightly lower specifications. It could be destined for markets such as India where 5G infrastructure is not yet ready.

Xiaomi has said that 5G will be a big part of its portfolio for 2020, starting with the Redmi K30 series. It is expected to reach global markets early next year, after its Chinese unveiling December 10.