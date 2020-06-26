Redmi 9A - First details appear online

Redmi could be planning to bring a toned-down variant of the recently launched Redmi 9 soon. The smartphone which will succeed the Redmi 8A from last year has allegedly appeared on China’s 3C certification authority. To solidify launch rumours, a product catalogue from Xiaomi Philippines has made its way online revealing the Redmi 9A in the official Xiaomi document.

The device listed on the website shows a Redmi device with a model number M2006C3LC. This is slightly different from the M2006C3LG that was spotted recently on the FCC certification. In our guess, this could just be a variant of an upcoming Redmi phone which is rumoured to be the Redmi 9A.

Further, the listing says the device has got the global charging compliance of MDY-09-EK which is designated to be a 10W charger with an output of 5V DC at 2A. This is a no brainer as the Redmi’s A variants of the number series of smartphones mostly ship with a 10W charger in the box albeit the higher ones capable of 18W support.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gizguide.com) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gizguide.com)

If we recall, the predecessor Redmi 8A came with a 10W charger in the box and had a 5,000mAh battery. Similar specifications were spotted on the FCC listing strengthening leaks. However, there is no confirmation that the certified model is indeed the Redmi 9A as of yet and hence, due caution is advised.

As for the spec sheet, the official brochure from Xiaomi suggests that the Redmi 9A will sport a 6.53-inch HD+ display which is slightly higher compared to the 6.22-inch on the Redmi 8A. The leak shows the device will be powered by Mediatek’s Helio G25 SoC which is a possibility considering the recently launched Redmi 9 houses a higher G80 SoC.

Further, the leak says the device will have a 13MP rear and a 5MP selfie shooter. Other features like the USB-C port, Infrared sensor, Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display are sure to be retained. We will keep an eye out for more leaks as the launch gets closer.