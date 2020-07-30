Redmi 9 Prime India launch on August 4 - here's what we know

Ever since the lockdown was eased and the world is getting used to the new normal, Xiaomi appears to have gone into overdrive. The Chinese smartphone maker is ona launching spree, having introduced multiple smartphones under brands like Mi, Redmi, Poco and smart home devices like Mi TV Box, Robot Vaccum cleaner etc.

The company has yet another launch event scheduled on August 4 and it has revealed that Mi TV Stick, Redmi 9 Prime smartphone apart from a couple of other products, will be announced during the event.

Redmi 9 Prime: What we already know

It has been a while since Xiaomi has launched a “Prime” phone in India, the last one being the Redmi 3S Prime launched way back in 2016. Now the new Redmi 9 Prime will be the torchbearer of the Prime legacy going forward.

While not much is known about the upcoming smartphone, however some recent teasers suggest that the phone may come with a water-drop notch, a USB Type C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone may be sold exclusively on Amazon India during the upcoming Prime Day sale.

In terms of design, it is rumoured that the Redmi 9 Prime may be a rebadged version of the Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C that were recently launched in China. However, we cannot rule out slight modifications to make it compliant with the new market that the phone is getting introduced to.

For those unaware of the recent launches, both the Chinese Redmi 9 variants have similar specifications. They have a 6.53-inches display boasting HD+ resolution and are powered by an Helio G35 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The only major difference between the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C lies in their camera setup. While the Redmi 9A rocks a single 13-megapixel sensor at the rear and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front, the Redmi 9C has triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, like its sibling, the Redmi 9C also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.