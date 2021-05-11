Realme X7, Realme C15, and C12 gets Realme UI 2.0 Open beta

Realme has been pushing out Realme UI 2.0 updates to multiple smartphones over the past few weeks in India. The latest ones to join the list is the Realme X7, Realme C15, and Realme C12.

The Realme X7, Realme C15, and Realme C12 smartphones are now eligible for Realme UI 2.0 open beta update based on Android 11. The early access program is basically open beta for any users with the aforementioned trio. If you own one of these devices, you can be one of the first to try out the new features before it is made available for public rollout.

The Realme X7 was launched in February 2021 while Realme C12 and Realme C15 duo were launched back in August 2020. The application for the Realme UI 2.0 for these devices is open from May 11, 2021.

📢realme UI 2.0 Early Access: Application open for realme X7 5G📢realme UI 2.0 Open Beta: Application open for realme C15📢realme UI 2.0 Open Beta: Application open for realme C12 pic.twitter.com/GHo9yma1IrMay 11, 2021 See more

How to get Realme UI 2.0 on Realme X7, Realme C15, and Realme C12

Realme C15 (Image credit: Realme)

Before starting with the process, you have to make sure that you are on the latest version of the stable Android 10 build. Once that’s confirmed, you can head to Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details.

As always, this is a beta build and there might be bugs, so it is always better to backup your personal data before proceeding. Realme also says that some third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet. You also have to sure that at least 5GB of internal storage is free before applying.

Once the applications are submitted Realme will go through them and select the eligible users and push the update. It is also worth mentioning that you are not guaranteed to get the update after applying.

Realme UI 2.0 features

Based on Android 11

New icon customization

Customizable accent colours

Always on Display with customization

3 dark mode styles

Enhanced privacy and security features

Floating windows and Mini windows

32% system speed improvements

17% faster frame rate stability

Private safe

Audio output switcher

