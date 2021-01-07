Realme V15 with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC launched in China

Realme V15 has been launched in China today as the latest budget smartphone in the V series. This is the company’s latest 5G capable device which costs less than the Realme X7.

The Realme V15 brings AMOLED screen, 50W fast charging, 180Hz touch sampling, and 64MP camera. But, it misses out on high refresh rate, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Here is what the Realme V15 brings to the table.

Realme V15 specifications

(Image credit: Realme)

For starters, the Realme V15 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 180Hz touch sampling rate. However, the refresh rate is 60Hz. It has a Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080p), 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The display also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor clocked at 2.4GHz. It is a powerful chipset built on 7nm process. The same SoC also powers the Realme X7 which will launch soon in India. Mali-G57 will take care of the graphics and gaming performance. It is a 5G capable chipset with dual 5G SIM, dual standby technology. The Realme V15 is available in two configurations - 6/8GB of dual-channel LPDDR4X RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. As said earlier, the device misses out on the microSD card slot.

On to the optics, the Realme V15 packs on a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary f/1.8 lens followed by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Over to the front, there is a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture. The camera supports UIS and UIS Max video and can shoot up to 4K at 30fps. Powering all the internals is a 4310mAh battery backed by a 50W fast charging capability via Type-C port.

Other features of Realme V15 include Realme UI based on Android 10, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, Hi-Res audio, GPS/ GLONASS/Beidou/GALILEO/QZSS for navigation. The device also lacks 3.5mm headphone jack but the company is providing a Type-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter cable in the box. The Realme V15 weighs 176 grams and it has a thickness of 8.1mm.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme V15 price

The Realme V15 6+128GB is priced at CNY 1,499(~Rs 17,000) and 8+128GB variant costs CNY 1,999 (~Rs 22,674). However, the base variant will be available for CNY 1,399 (~Rs 16,000) initially. The Realme V15 is available in three colour options - Crescent Silver, Mirror Lake Blue, and a special edition dubbed Koi.

It will go on sale in China starting January 14.