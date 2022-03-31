Realme to launch budget smart TV streaming dongle on April 7

Audio player loading…

Realme is expected to launch the budget Realme Smart TV Stick streaming device in India during the company’s GT Pro 2 launch event on April 7. The streaming device is expected to support up to FullHD resolutions with HDR10+. The Realme Smart TV stick may support HDMI 2.0 input and would be compatible with many modern televisions.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme Smart TV stick was spotted on a Flipkart listing. The streaming device is expected to be priced below Rs 3,999 to compete with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and Mi TV Stick.

Here is everything we know so far about the Realme Smart TV Stick.

Realme Smart TV Stick expected specifications

The Realme Smart TV Stick is expected to come with 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a quad-core chipset. The streaming device will run on Android 11 TV with support for many of Google’s services including the App Store and the Google Assistant. The Smart TV Stick can be connected to any TV that has an HDMI 2.0 interface and does run on an external power supply.

(Image credit: Realme)

When it comes to performance, the Realme Smart TV Stick is expected to support FullHD resolution video output up to 60fps and also feature HDR10+. The streaming device could be connected to the internet and also support Chromecast with the help the built-in WiFi.

Realme Smart TV Stick expected pricing

When it comes to pricing Realme’s budget streaming device, the Smart TV stick may be priced well below Rs 2,999. This would be a very competitive price when compared to Amazon and Xiaomi’s product lines.

Realme has further reduced the price of their 4K Smart Google TV Stick on their website to Rs 2,999 even though Flipkart still lists it at Rs 3,999, which was the original price. Prices may be revised on the e-commerce website once the launch is official.

Do we still need streaming dongles in 2022?

Many technology companies have entered the smart TV market space and existing television manufacturers have started launching affordable smart TVs to compete in the same segment. Many of these smart TVs, including Realme’s own portfolio, run on Android 11 TV or Google TV out-of-the-box without the need for streaming dongles.

While companies want to bring streaming dongles to households who don’t wish to upgrade their older TV sets but need to stream all of their favourite shows, smart TVs are now available at prices as much as a premium mid-range smartphone. And these do still offer good value for money experiences of Android TV.