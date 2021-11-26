Realme most trusted among smartphone brands, says a consumer survey report

The advent of Internet of Things (IoT) has opened up growth avenues for smartphone brands as they have started tapping newer opportunities with an array of connected tech products and appliances. In doing so, they are competing against traditional consumer tech brands. To understand the performance of smartphone brands in the extended market in India, the market research agency CyberMedia Research (CMR) undertook the ‘CMR Connected Consumer Survey 2021’.

And the survey report, that covered 2,010 consumers in the top 8 cities of India, has thrown up some interesting insights.

For connected consumers, the report said, the biggest expectations from consumer tech products and appliances include ease-of-use (96%), affordability (89%), and innovative design aesthetics (88%), amongst others. Laptops (39%), Tablets (31%) and Smart Bands (29%) are amongst the top three smart tech products and appliances that consumers are currently using.

Realme's numbers impressive

The research clearly showed smartphone consumer tech companies gaining consumer trust, recommendation and preference. The high brand affinity and brand trust that some smartphone brands enjoy amongst consumers is translating into increased adoption of new consumer tech products from them.

Realme enjoyed the highest brand trust score of 55%, Samsung was placed second with 51%, while Apple was placed third with 49%, as per the report.

The report added Xiaomi and Samsung lead in brand awareness at 96% followed by Realme (91%). Realme is the most-considered (67%) brand followed by Xiaomi (62%) and Samsung (50%), the report claimed.

In terms of user satisfaction, Apple, not surprisingly, topped the chart at 96%, followed by Samsung at 94%.

Realme is the most-recommended (52%) brand followed by Xiaomi (48%) and Samsung (44%).

(Image credit: CMRI)

When it comes to overall affinity score, which is derived from brand awareness, consideration, satisfaction and recommendation, Realme enjoyed the highest brand affinity of 76%. Xiaomi was at second with 74%, while Samsung was placed third with 71%.

In the smartphones space, Realme again topped in overall satisfaction (96%), followed by Samsung (95%).

In the laptop segment, the report said, three in every four smartphone users explored Lenovo before making final purchase.

In the tablets market, Samsung (94%), followed by Apple (87%), had the highest brand awareness. Processor (94%) and battery (86%) are the top factors considered by users while selecting any tablet.

LG tops smart TV segment on awareness score

(Image credit: LG)

Realme (78%) again came out on top in terms of brand awareness in the smart watch category. It was followed by Xiaomi (76%). Realme is the most recommended by consumers (25%). Tracking physical activity (83%) and monitoring blood pressure (82%) are the key for consumers.

Among wireless earphones brands, Boat (32%) is the highest recommended brand followed by Samsung (26%). Realme leads in awareness (74%) and satisfaction (98%). Battery life (94%) is the top-most consumer consideration.

Bluetooth Speakers segment had Boat (98%) leading in satisfaction, followed by Philips (96%). Portability (90%) and good audio quality (90%) are the top purchase drivers in this segment.

In the all-important smart TV segment, LG (92%), followed by Samsung (86%), had the highest awareness in Smart TV category. Fast user interface (86%) and voice control (86%) are the key consumer considerations.

Dyson (96%) followed by Philips (88%) leads in brand satisfaction among hair dryers. Philips also enjoyed highest brand recommendation (43%) in electric toothbrush category. Two in every five electric toothbrush users seem to be promoting it to peers. Philips lead in awareness (73%) and consideration (36%) while Samsung (96%) topped in satisfaction among the air-purifier brands.

The survey covered more than 25 consumer tech products and appliances, from around 16 consumer technology brands. It was conducted from late-October to mid-November 2021.