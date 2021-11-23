Connectivity issues are severely disrupting IoT rollouts

Businesses are accelerating their deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, but they’re being plagued by connectivity issues, according to a report from Inmarsat which claims connectivity issues are nowa key roadblock for many IoT projects.

Surveying 450 global businesses across the agriculture, electrical utilities, mining, oil and gas, and transport and logistics industries, Inmarsat found that 75% experienced connectivity woes while testing IoT projects.

The majority is under the impression that terrestrial networks (either cellular or fiber) aren’t suitable for such projects, as internet reliability, availability and responsiveness are non-negotiable. As a result, almost two in five (37%) use some form of backup connectivity to gather IoT data in remote areas.

Transforming the world with IoT

However, solving these issues is rewarding, as 80% of the respondents said overcoming the challenge resulted in “more success” with their IoT projects. Three-quarters (76%) agree satellite connectivity provides “critical support” to their IoT network.

“Businesses are increasingly appreciating that data collected in the remotest areas is often the most valuable, as business-critical activities happen there. Whether running a remote farm in Brazil, a mining facility in Western Australia, or an oil well in the Arabian desert, there need not be holes in an organization’s visibility of its operations,” commented Mike Carter, President of Inmarsat Enterprise.

Smart, internet-connected devices, capable of communicating with one another, as well as generating troves of meaningful data, are what makes up the Internet of Things. It is hailed as one of the next great technology breakthroughs, as it has the potential to transform numerous industries.

Datacenter operators can use it to manage cooling or moisture levels, for example. Cities can use it to reduce traffic jams and pollution by monitoring traffic lights or parking spaces, while smart buildings can use it to monitor energy consumption.