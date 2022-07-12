Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition is the cheapest Snapdragon 8 plus Gen 1 phone yet

Audio player loading…

Realme has launched their next Master Edition phone in China, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. This phone comes as a part of the brand's existing Realme GT 2 series.

This has to be one of the most elegant-looking Android phones from the front. Thanks to the almost symmetrical top and bottom bezels. On the back, the design remains more or less the same compared to the previous Realme phones.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition: Pricing

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer edition is available now only in China, and it is available in three colours: black, white and gold.

The phone is available in three different variants, pricing for the same is as given below.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition pricing Variant Price 8/128GB variant CNY 3,499 / Rs. 41,400 approx. 8/256GB variant CNY 3,799 Yuan / Rs. 45,000 approx. 12/256GB variant CNY 3,999 Yuan / Rs. 47,300 approx.

If it launches in India, there surely will be a price hike compared to Chinese pricing. So we can realistically expect it for under Rs. 50K in India.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition: Key specifications

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display which comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This is indeed one of the fastest phones in the market currently and it is also currently the cheapest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone.

Talking about the cameras, Realme has gone with a 50MP primary camera with OIS support. And there is a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor for secondary cameras. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Coming to the battery, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery. And this time around we get to see a 100W SuperDart charging on this phone. We haven't seen a 100W charging from the brand till now, this is the first.

The phone comes with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Will this phone come to India?

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme didn't launch this Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition's predecessor Realme GT Master Explorer Edition in India. Even though they launched Realme GT Master Edition, which was very successful in India.

We are not sure if realme would be launching this phone in India or not. If they are indeed bringing the phone to Indian shores, I see some, if not a lot takers for the phone like Realme GT 2 Pro. Combined with the striking design and great pricing.