Realme GT to be the cheapest flagship; Master Edition could be equally competitive

The Realme GT is all set to launch in India on August 18 which is just a couple of days away and we seem to have new information regarding the specs of the India editions along with the tipped pricing for the country.

The flagship smartphone series was introduced in China last month with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and 50MP triple camera sensors.

Realme GT, GT Master Edition: Leaked India information

According to leaked information by Yogesh on Twitter, the Realme GT and GT Master Edition for India will be available in three colour options, and two RAM and storage configurations.

According to the leak, the GT Master Edition will be available in 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage options. The colour options will include Cosmos Black, Voyager Grey and Luna White. The pricing of the Realme GT Master Edition is expected to be under Rs 30,000 in India with the possibility of it being Rs 25,999 and 27,999.

While the regular Realme GT is expected to be made available in 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and a 12GB RAM with 256GB storage configuration. The colour options for this model will include Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver and Racing Yellow. The leaked information seems to confirm that the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is not set to come to India as of now.

Disruption runs in our vein & we have stepped into 2021 with bigger and bolder dreams. As we take our next leap to disrupt the premium segment with a true flagship experience, I am glad to announce that #realmeGT 5G with the latest SD888 will come at a never-seen-before price!August 16, 2021 See more

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 confirmed

And now in a tweet, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme GT series will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset which would make it the cheapest smartphone to feature the flagship chipset.

The current cheapest mobile device that feature the Snapdragon 888 chipset are iQoo 7 Legend and Mi 11X, which are priced at Rs 39,990 and 39,999 respectively. While the most premium smartphone from Realme's right now is the Realme X7 Pro, which is priced at Rs 29,999. Hence the upcoming generation of flagship smartphones ought to be priced just as competitively as the current generation. Besides that the upcoming devices will raise the bar for smartphones under Rs 30,000 segment.