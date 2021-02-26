Realme GT teaser suggests it could be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone

The Realme GT will make its global debut in China next week. With just a few more days left for the launch, the company is trying to garner some end-moment attention by talking about its local pricing and how it will be amongst the cheapest flagships of the season.

The Realme GT is the brand’s next premium flagship, arriving more than a year after the Realme X50 Pro . It was confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, joining the likes of other high-end flagship smartphones. The launch is scheduled for March 4.

In a post on Weibo , Realme China’s Chase (a company spokesperson) talked about how it will be priced under CNY 2,999 (~Rs 34,000) at launch. He further adds that there will be no variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage just to bring the price down. In that case, the base model is likely to have an 8GB + 128GB configuration. It is confirmed to have options that go up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

At that price, the Realme GT will be amongst the cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones. The title is currently held by the Redmi K40 Pro , which starts at CNY 2,799, but for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB version is priced at CNY 2,999, which Realme will look to undercut.

Realme GT120Hz Samsung AMOLED panelSD888LPDDR5 + UFS3.1

Along with the Snapdragon 888, other confirmed specifications include LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There will be a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, along with an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter.

The Realme GT isn’t the only flagship on the horizon. The brand has confirmed that it will be moving to a dual-flagship strategy with another smartphone launching later with a focus on photography, and will be powered by a high-end MediaTek Dimensity processor. No other details are currently available.

