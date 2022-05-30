Realme GT Neo 3T to launch on June 7

Audio player loading…

Realme is soon going to refresh its GT series with the launch of the Realme GT Neo 3T series. The smartphone is going to make its debut first in Indonesia on June 7, 2022. A major highlight regarding the smartphone is that it is a rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro that was launched in China recently.

It is also being said that the smartphone will reach the Indian shores somewhere in June. There has been no information regarding the pricing of smartphones in India. However, we can expect the smartphone to launch at a price of around Rs 35,000, which is a bit low than the Realme GT Neo 3 launched in India a few days ago.

As for the rumoured specifications, the device may get a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from that, the device could include 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It may pack a 5000mAh battery along with 150W charging support. It will be based on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 skin on the top.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT Neo 3T may get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. We can see a 16MP shooter for the sake of selfies and video calls.

Which phone is it going to compete with?

Maximum possibilities are that the device will be closely competing with the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. One thing which we are already sure of is that the device will outclass it in terms of charging capacity.

Furthermore, the Realme device may also have the upper hand when it comes to the processor, as the former runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. Moreover, it will compete with devices like the OnePlus 9R and iQoo 7 when it comes to processing capacity.

