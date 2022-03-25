Realme C31 will be a budget smartphone with triple rear camera setup, Unisoc T612 SoC

Audio player loading…

It has been officially confirmed that Realme C31 is going to launch in India on March 31. The smartphone is a budget-level offering with features like an LCD display, UniSoC processor, triple rear camera setup, etc.

The smartphone has already reached the Indonesian shores as of today with the above-mentioned specifications. Well, this smartphone seems like a downgrade as compared to the Realme C35 launched recently. The device comes with a UniSoC tiger T616 chipset and an expandable memory of up to 1TB.

As for the pricing of the smartphone goes, its 3GB RAM variant with 32GB onboard storage is priced around IDR 1,599,000. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone's 64GB internal storage is available for IDR 1,649,000. Now considering the mentioned prices, it would be safe to say that the smartphone will be priced somewhere below Rs 10,000.

Realme C31 specifications

Realme C31 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display along with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the device gets a UniSoC T612 processor based on the 12nm process.

In addition, the smartphone also has 3GB LPDDR4X RAM paired with UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone is based on the Android 11 operating system with Realme UI R edition skin on top.

The device sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary shooter, 2MP secondary shooter, 2MP tertiary shooter. At the front, it rocks a 5MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls.

In terms of battery, the device is powered by a 5000mAh battery along with 10W charging support. Though the fast charging factor is missing in the device still, we can say that it will offer a long battery life. Connectivity options offered in the device include dual-band WiFi, Galileo, Bluetooth 5.0, etc.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram